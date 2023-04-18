حمادة: عملية الشيخ جراح رد طبيعي على جرائم الاحتلال بالقدس والأقصى

حمادة: عملية الشيخ جراح البطولية رد طبيعي على جرائم الاحتلال في القدس والأقصىbody, a {word-break: break-word;.feed__title a {text-decoration: underline;.text-element h1 {color: inherit;font-family: inherit;font-size: 36px;line-height: 1.15;font-weight: 700;margin: 0.5em 0;.text-element h2 {color: inherit;font-family: inherit;font-size: 32px;font-weight: 700;line-height: 1.15;margin: 0.5em 0;.text-element h3 {color: inherit;font-family: inherit;font-size: 28px;font-weight: 700;line-height: 1.15;margin: 0.5em 0;.text-element h4 {color: inherit;font-family: inherit;font-size: 24px;font-weight: 700;line-height: 1.15;margin: 0.5em 0;.text-element h5 {color: inherit;font-family: inherit;font-size: 20px;line-height: 1.15;font-weight:700;margin: 0.5em 0;.text-element h6 {color: inherit;font-family: inherit;font-size: 16px;font-weight: 700;line-height: 1.15;margin: 0.5em 0;.text-element p, .paragraph p {color: inherit;font-family: inherit;font-size: 16px;line-height: 1.5;margin: 0;.text-element div {color: inherit;font-family: inherit;font-size: 16px;line-height: 1.5;margin: 0;.text-element pre {color: inherit;display: block;font-family: monospace;font-size: 16px;line-height: 1;margin: 1em auto;white-space: pre;max-width: 500px;overflow: auto;overflow-wrap: break-word;.text-element address {color: inherit;display: block;font-family: inherit;font-size: 16px;font-style: italic;line-height: 1.15;margin: 0.5em 0;.headline blockquote, .paragraph blockquote, .text-element blockquote {border-left: 5px solid #ccc;box-sizing: border-box;font-style: normal;margin-left: 0;margin-right: 0;overflow: hidden;padding-left: 15px !important;padding-right: 15px !important;.headline ol, .paragraph ol, .text-element ol { list-style-type: decimal; دعا لحماية المنفذ حمادة: عملية الشيخ جراح البطولية رد طبيعي على جرائم الاحتلال في القدس والأقصى القدس المحتلة-خدمة حرية نيوز:بارك الناطق باسم حركة حماس عن مدينة القدس محمد حمادة، عملية إطلاق النار البطولية في حي الشيخ جراح بالقدس المحتلة، صباح اليومالثلاثاء، والتي أسفرت عن إصابة مستوطنين اثنين. وأكد حمادة على أن عملية الشيخ جراح البطولية رد طبيعي على جرائم الاحتلال، خاصة في القدس والمسجد الأقصى والذييتعرض لعدوان بشع. وقال: "نبارك لسواعد المقاومة ونشد على يدها لاستمرار التصدي لعدوان الاحتلال وضرب هذا العدو المتغطرس بيد من حديد". ودعا أهلنا في القدس لحماية البطل منفذ العملية والتعمية عنه بكل الطرق والوسائل، محذرًا قوات الاحتلال من مغبة استمرار العدوان. وأصيب مستوطنان اثنان، صباح اليوم الثلاثاء، في عملية إطلاق نار بحي الشيخ جراح في مدينة القدس المحتلة. وأطلق شاب النار صوب سيارة للمستوطنين، مما أدى لإصابة مستوطنينبجراح متوسطة، فيما انسحب المنفذ من المكان. واستنفرت قوات الاحتلال في حي الشيخ جراح بحثًا عن منفذ عملية إطلاق النار، وطلبت من المستوطنين إغلاق المنازل وعدمالخروج منها. وفرضت قوات الاحتلال طوقًا أمنيًا في حي الشيخ جراح واقتحمت مسجدا في الحي، واعتقلت عددًا من الشبان.خدمة إخبارية فلسطينية