آخر المستجدات في السودان واستمرار الاشتباكات بين الدعم السريع والجيش

شؤون فلسطينية

حمادة: عملية الشيخ جراح رد طبيعي على جرائم الاحتلال بالقدس والأقصى

حمادة: عملية الشيخ جراح رد طبيعي على جرائم الاحتلال بالقدس والأقصى
محمد حمادة
حمادة: عملية الشيخ جراح البطولية رد طبيعي على جرائم الاحتلال في القدس والأقصى




دعا لحماية المنفذ حمادة: عملية الشيخ جراح البطولية رد طبيعي على جرائم الاحتلال في القدس والأقصى القدس المحتلة-خدمة حرية نيوز:بارك الناطق باسم حركة حماس عن مدينة القدس محمد حمادة، عملية إطلاق النار البطولية في حي الشيخ جراح بالقدس المحتلة، صباح اليوم
الثلاثاء، والتي أسفرت عن إصابة مستوطنين اثنين. وأكد حمادة على أن عملية الشيخ جراح البطولية رد طبيعي على جرائم الاحتلال، خاصة في القدس والمسجد الأقصى والذي
يتعرض لعدوان بشع. وقال: "نبارك لسواعد المقاومة ونشد على يدها لاستمرار التصدي لعدوان الاحتلال وضرب هذا العدو المتغطرس بيد من حديد". ودعا أهلنا في القدس لحماية البطل منفذ العملية والتعمية عنه بكل الطرق والوسائل، محذرًا قوات الاحتلال من مغبة استمرار العدوان. وأصيب مستوطنان اثنان، صباح اليوم الثلاثاء، في عملية إطلاق نار بحي الشيخ جراح في مدينة القدس المحتلة.  وأطلق شاب النار صوب سيارة للمستوطنين، مما أدى لإصابة مستوطنين
بجراح متوسطة، فيما انسحب المنفذ من المكان. واستنفرت قوات الاحتلال في حي الشيخ جراح بحثًا عن منفذ عملية إطلاق النار، وطلبت من المستوطنين إغلاق المنازل وعدم
الخروج منها. وفرضت قوات الاحتلال طوقًا أمنيًا في حي الشيخ جراح واقتحمت مسجدا في الحي، واعتقلت عددًا من الشبان.  











أخبار ذات صلة

الدنيا حكايات

شؤون فلسطينية

منوعات

عربي

